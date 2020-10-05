Dundee hand Josh Mulligan new deal as he gets ready to head to Peterhead on loan

Dundee have handed Peterhead-bound Josh Mullligan a new deal that ties him to the Dark Blues until 2023.

With the ink barely dry on the contract, midfielder Mulligan will now head to the Blue Toon on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Dens club confirmed: “We are delighted to announce Josh Mulligan has today signed a new contract which will see him extend his stay at the club to 2023.

“Josh has also today joined League One side Peterhead on loan.

“He made his first team debut on the final day of the 2018/19 season at 16 years old. James McPake had taken interim charge and handed Josh his debut as a second half substitute against St Mirren.

“He made three appearances at the beginning of the following season before joining Cove Rangers on loan and helping them to the League Two title.

“Josh has been involved with the first team throughout pre-season and now joins Peterhead on a season long loan after putting pen to paper on a new deal.”

Just an hour or so later, Lyall Cameron agreed his new contract, also taking him to 2023.

Midfielder Cameron, who turns 18 this week, made his first-team debut aged 16 away to Raith Rovers in the Betfred Cup at the beginning of last season.