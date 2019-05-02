Dundee hairdressers to star in new TV show based on barber-chair chats with clients

Two hairdressers are set to star in a brand new TV show based around their barber chair chats with clients.

The conversations will be aired throughout Scotland in a brand new, fly on the wall, series on BBC Scotland.

Retro Hair and Beauty owner Karen Kidd is featured in Mirror Mirror alongside Salonori boss Norrie McDicken in the 12-part documentary which kicks off tonight.

The programme highlights candid, funny and honest conversations filmed with a hidden camera behind the mirror of a number of Scotland’s hairdressers and beauticians.

Karen, who has owned Retro Hair and Beauty on Cowgate for 14 years, said it was all very surreal when she was approached to appear on the show.

She said: “Andrew Robertson, who owns the production company, came into the salon and chatted to me about the show.

“He mentioned how I was such a big character and that he would love to feature me.

“He came back an hour later with a cameraman and told me I was a natural.

“All the customers who are going to be featured are my real clients that I have known for years and they were all totally up for it.

“I can’t quite believe that we are going to be on it still.”

Although Karen is a star in her own right it was pet pooch Dolly, a pomenarian, who stole the spotlight.

Karen added: “I have had Dolly for four years and she comes in to the shop every day.

“The clients all come for her, not me.

“Dolly absolutely loved all the attention when the cameras were here filming and I think the audience will love her.”

Norrie has been in the hairdressing business since 1979 and moved into his Reform Street premises in 2004.

He said: “The owner of the production company came up the stairs on a normal day and talked to me about the show. It is not a show about how good a hairdresser or beautician or everyone is, it is really about the people and the banter between us and the clients.

“Lorraine Bolton is my client and friend so I got her on board for the show as I knew she would be good craic.

“When we went to the premiere I was a bit worried as I had no idea what it was going to be like but it is a great show and there are some really funny characters on it, especially some of the older clients who are just genuinely funny.”

Mirror Mirror will be shown on BBC Scotland on Thursdays at 10.30pm.