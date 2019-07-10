Dundee hairdressers help boost confidence of homeless people with free trims

A well-known hairdresser has gone the extra mile by giving free haircuts to the homeless.

Members of staff from Charlie Taylor Hair and Beauty Salon were on hand at Burnside Mill Lifehouse to help residents look sharp and give them a confidence boost – all free of charge.

Derek, a resident at the Burnside base, praised the scheme as an opportunity to meet others at the centre.

He said: “This is my first time getting my haircut here.

“It gives you a chance meet some of the other residents and chat with them.

“I just got my usual short trim but I will definitely come back next time.”

Charlie Taylor, owner of the Charlie Taylor Hair and Beauty Salon salon giving out the free haircuts, is hoping to make the scheme a permanent fixture.

She said: “This is just our second time doing this but we hope to make it every month.

“It’s just like a regular haircut, they can get a consultation to see what they want done and we can do it.

“The first thing we had to do was find a suitable venue and we chose the Salvation Army.

“We work in partnership with them and they have been fantastic in helping us with this scheme,

“We can just call them up and say when we are coming along.

“There’s always cakes and other treats on offer as well.”

Tracey Young-McKay, project coordinator at Burnside Mill Lifehouse, praised the scheme for what it gives to those at the centre.

She said: “It’s great for the residents here to have this.

“A lot of them might have anxiety so don’t like being surrounded by people.

“Bringing the haircuts to Burnside allows them to get this done in a comfortable space.”

Participating in Haircuts 4 Homeless is also an opportunity for staff to get out of the salon and give back to the community.

Hairdresser Megan Gargaro, 21 said: “It’s really rewarding to do this sort of thing.

“You can help make a big difference to someone just by cutting their hair.”

Burnside Mill Lifehouse is a resettlement centre run by the Salvation Army in Dundee.

It can house 20 residents and aims to provide them with the knowledge and skills to maintain a tenancy long term.

Tracey added: “We focus on employability and life skills to help our residents.”