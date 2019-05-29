Dundee hairdresser thanks neighbours after smash-and-grab hammer raid

A Dundee business owner is facing thousands of pounds worth of repairs following a smash and grab raid on his hairdressers on Monday night.

Gary Wightman said the thief used a crowbar and hammer to smash into his hairdressing premises on Constitution Road.

Speaking to the Tele, Gary said the man had stolen two sets of GHD straighteners along with some shampoo and other items.

The 34-year-old said neighbours close to his shop had contacted the police which caused the intruder to flee along Salem Street.

Gary, who is from Kirkton, added: “It’s more the inconvenience of what’s happened which is worse.

“We had to cancel appointments this morning but we were able to get back up and running for clients in the afternoon.

“The store has been open for about 18 months now and this is the first bit of trouble I’ve had.

“I’m being told the guy had a crowbar and a hammer. The size of the hole he made was only enough to get his hand in.

“Stock-wise around £500 worth was taken, but to replace the window pane could cost thousands.

“I’m just in the process of contacting our insurers.”

Police pursued the male, who is described as being in his 20s, of medium to large build, in the direction of Hilltown.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed the male had been disturbed by neighbours who shouted at him following the break-in. Gary said: “I want to thank the customers who live nearby who raised the alarm,

“Given what was happening the guy has just grabbed what he could through the hole in the window.

“The police came back to the store just after midnight while I started the clean-up.

“We’ve boarded the window up now but we’ve lost a couple of hundred pounds in trade this morning.

“Officers with a police dog had tried to trace the guy along Salem Street but they could not find him.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We are appealing for information about a break-in to a hairdressing salon in Constitution Road, Dundee, which happened about 11.50pm last night.

“A window was broken by a man using a hammer, who then stole two pairs of GHD straighteners.”