Dundee hairdresser shares optimism for city’s creative sector as he hopes to train and nurture local talent

A Dundee hairdresser who rubbed shoulders with elite models and celebrities is now looking to help promote the industry to future school leavers.

Frazer Wallace ventured to London seven years ago after honing his craft in Dundee.

He has since become a seasoned session stylist at London Fashion Week, working for luxury brands such as Burberry and reaching the finals of the British Hairdressing Awards in 2017.

Speaking from his new premises on Castle Street, Thehausstudio, he shared stories of working with Kendall Jenner, the Jonas Brothers and American dance-rock band, the DNCE.

The former Craigie High pupil has come a long way since leaving school at 15.

He said: “I absolutely loved my time in London. I started working for GHD ‘style squad’ before going on to work for other salons.

“To be the type of hairdresser I knew I wanted to be, I had to work at London Fashion Week and I totally thrived on it.

“You were literally doing 80 girls in one hour, the time constraints were so hard, everything has to be perfect.

“I have had a chance to work with some celebrities during my time in London, you have to sign confidentiality agreement forms in most cases so I can only mention a few.

“There was Kendall Jenner – it was purely by chance this happened, I was in the right place at the right time as part of the style team. I also worked with the Jonas Brothers.

“I worked with DNCE for their appearances on the red carpet and on a few other occasions. I’ll be entirely honest I’ve treated these clients just the same as anyone else.”

Despite the glitz and the glamour of working in London, Frazer admitted it was nice to be home and set up his business.

He added: “I’ve come back to Dundee to spend more time with family and I’m also really excited at the creative hub that’s in the city at the moment.

“Working a full column of clients and teaching is where my passion is, I want to share the skills I’ve learned.

“I got a small business loan grant through the small Dundee Business Scheme and that was able to get me started on setting up Thehausstudio.

“We are looking to expand over the next few years to open up in Edinburgh and Glasgow as well.”

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old wants to return to the classroom to promote the industry.

He added: “I’m really wanting to reach out to local high schools in and around the city to show pupils that going for jobs in the creative sector is a viable career path.

“It wasn’t something I heard about a lot at school and I think it’s important to highlight the opportunities that could be out there.

“During my time in the industry I’ve worked with runners, make-up artists and stylists who would be happy to share their stories. It would help to show how successful you could be with hard work .

“Jobs in the creative sector are maybe being shown at the moment as avenues which shouldn’t be your first choice and I want to help change that.”

Frazer also believes the city needs to retain its creative talent.

He added: “Growing up in the city I was always hearing such a negative perception of Dundee and that you needed to leave to further yourself

“Having all these great creative sectors on our doorsteps is incredible and the standard that has been set in the creative sector in the city is so high.

“We are spoken about all the time outwith the city and we need to recognize what a great opportunity we have here to nurture further talent.”