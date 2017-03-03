A Dundee hairdresser has said it was a “great achievement” to win a national competition.

Rhys Davidson, co-owner of Coloured Soul along with his partner Gemma Slade, took part in Pro Live Manchester.

Rhys took top spot in the Hair Club Live open chair event.

Pro Hair Live is an industry event for salon owners, managers, stylists and colourists.

Rhys and Coloured Soul stylist Amber Small both took part.

The 26-year-old told the Tele that he “didn’t expect to be picked out as the best”.

He added: “You basically get 10 minutes to show the judges what you are capable of.

“There were another 15 people in our category and it is hard because there isn’t actually any criteria of what the judges are looking for.

“You just do what you want — there was a lot of really great stuff on show. I decided to go down the route of showcasing colours that are in now — greys, blondes and pastel colours.

“At the end, the judges said that the colours and the strength of what I did won it for me.”

Rhys said he entered the competition to gain experience.

He added: “Another reason we entered was to push Amber a bit, because she is really capable but sometimes lacks a little bit of confidence.

“It was her first time, so she was scared but she said that she would love to do more of them as soon as she came off.

“We are now going to be doing a lot of different stuff to get our name out there.

“Amber and I were the only ones who hadn’t entered before and showed we’re more than capable of hanging with them.

“It was a great achievement and experience. I couldn’t believe it when I won and I didn’t expect to be picked out as the best.”

Rhys and Gemma merged their businesses into the Coloured Soul franchise in October.

They have branches in Dundee, Broughty Ferry and Tayport,

When the pair officially opened their Dundee salon on Union Street, they donated all the proceeds to the neurology department at Ninewells Hospital to help in the care of people who suffer from motor neurone disease (MND).