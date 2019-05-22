Dundee hairdresser faces legal bill of £10k+ despite winning case against ex employers

A young Dundee hairdresser is facing a legal bill of tens of thousands of pounds – despite winning her case against her former employers.

Isla Greig, 21, became locked in a dispute with her former employers, Partners of Broughty Ferry, after leaving the business for nearby Coloured Soul in Brook Street.

Now she has accused Partners owners of changing their trading name to avoid having to pay her legal bills after losing the case.

Isla said: “It’s been going on for more than a year now and I just want it to end.

“I left in February last year and went to work for Coloured Soul.

“Partners wrote to me saying I was in breach of my employment contract which stated that for a period of 12 months I wasn’t supposed to work within a five-mile radius of their client sites.

“They also accused me of stealing clients. That is completely untrue.”

She explained that Partners went to court to try to get an order to prevent her working. Isla said: “They were also seeking damages of £10,000 initially but increased that to £24,000.”

Owner at Coloured Soul Gemma Slade said: “This has cost us tens of thousands of pounds already and has been a complete nightmare for all of us.”

A spokesman for Isla’s solicitors Muir, Myles, Laverty said: “The sheriff said from the outset that the claim by Partners was very weak.

“Isla and Coloured Soul got the full expense of the action up to November 2018.

“Partners were ordered to pay the expenses before they could go any further because the sheriff said repeatedly their case was extremely weak and mistakes had been made. Partners failed to pay any money. They set up another company, changing the name very slightly in a bid to avoid their debts of about £30,000 plus.”

Pauline Davidson of Partners said: “We contacted Isla’s new boss four times in writing prior to raising a court action to avoid further action.

“Isla’s new employers assured me that she would have a contract in Dundee.

“I offered that all parties walk away paying our own expenses last May and they refused hence why the court case continued.

“We could no longer afford to pay our legal fees and our solicitor withdrew from acting.

“If the company had the money we would have paid the legal fees.”