Dundee stylist hopes to be named Scottish Hairdresser of the Year for a fourth time

A Dundee salon owner is hoping she can prove she is a cut above the rest for a fourth time and win a national hairdresser contest.

Kay McIntyre, owner of McIntyres, is one of just six finalists for the Scottish Hairdresser of the Year category at the annual HJ British Hairdressing Awards, after impressing 80 industry judges with creative looks which captured their attention.

She has previously won the award three times, the only Dundonian to do so, and didn’t expect to be back in the running because rules previously stated no one was allowed to win more than that number.

However, after new changes came into effect which allowed the Hall of Fame winners to enter again Kay decided it was a good opportunity to focus on a positive goal during the pandemic.

She said: “Normally with the awards, you go down to London for three days to create your own looks but because of coronavirus we instead had to provide four before and after images and write a bio of what inspired us.

© Courtesy Kay McIntyre

“When the new rule came in that I was allowed to enter again I thought I may as well go for it, I had nothing to lose and it seemed like a good chance to do something creative during the pandemic.

“I didn’t tell anyone I had entered until I was named as a finalist so all the staff were really excited for me. I didn’t want to put the pressure on by telling everyone beforehand.

“I now have to submit two more styles before the end of next week and will find out the winner in November.

“It feels really great to know that I have still got it and I also think it is a great opportunity to put Dundee on the map. There were really talented stylists from really big salons in Edinburgh and Glasgow who didn’t make it through so it feels amazing to do it for Dundee.”

Despite the pandemic preventing a trip down to London for the awards ceremony, which will be held virtually, Kay said the competition had allowed stylists up and down the country the chance to show their creativity is still alive.

She added: “Through these awards, it’s wonderful to see the whole community pull together to inspire each other. These awards prove that we are strong and resilient and that our creativity cannot be dampened.”

The HJ British Hairdressing Awards, sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional, will take place virtually on November 30.