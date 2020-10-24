Dundee hairdresser comes to the rescue to salvage woman’s burned hair

A Dundee woman has praised a local hairdresser for coming to her rescue after an attempt at a new style led to bleach burning her hair off.

Audrey Bayley, 52, was with her usual hairdresser when she decided she wanted to try something different and get it lightened.

However after the bleach was put on her hair, it burned her hair off and it fell out in clumps leaving Audrey in tears.

But after posting about her plight on social media, she was hooked up with Joanne Costello from JL Hair Design who has agreed to see her every single week until Christmas for free to sort out the mess.

© Mhairi Edwards

Audrey said: “My hair was really dark and was all the way down my back, it was my pride and glory.

“But I asked if I could have it lightened with hints of caramel through it.

“I got a keratin blow dry and did a strand test before I went on holiday to Greece and when I came back I got the colour put on my hair.

“After about 15 minutes my head was burning but I was told that was normal and it was left on for another hour.

“When I went into the shower afterwards my hair was falling out in handfuls, I would run my hands through my hair and it would all come away.

© Courtesy Audrey Bayley

“It turns out the keratin blow dry was still in my hair and you can’t put colour over that, that is why it burned off.

“I was distraught, as if 2020 couldn’t get any worse.”

Audrey then went to another hairdresser in the city and spent £380 on different products to try and salvage her burned hair, and when that did not work she put out an appeal on Facebook for help.

© Courtesy Audrey Bayley

After seeing her post her school friend Alison Duncan put Audrey in touch with her own hairdresser Joanne who offered to help.

Audrey added: “I was so emotional, when Joanne took the bobble out of my hair she said there were no words for what had been done to my hair.

“I was sobbing uncontrollably when she told me they would need to cut it all off.

“My hair was my identity and to see it falling out was devastating, I always used to get comments on how beautiful my hair was, it was the only thing I liked about me.

“It was my worst nightmare.

“But she took two hours out of her day to fix it and I am over the moon, I cannot thank her enough for her generosity and kindness.

“She has reached out to a complete stranger and that is absolutely amazing.

“It has made my year.”

© Courtesy Audrey Bayley

Hairdresser Joanne said she wanted to help as she felt so sorry for what had happened to Audrey.

She said: “We had to take as much off as we could while still giving her a style while it grows out.

“I felt so heart sorry for her but she feels so much better now and it looks so much better.

“Making someone feel better is what we train as hairdressers for, so that is my job done.

“She was crying all the way through and cried again at the end because she was so happy with it.”