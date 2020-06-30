Dundee hair salon to offer secluded space for those scared of coming out of lockdown

A Dundee hairstylist is getting ready to reopen his business with a special secluded VIP area for those who are nervous about leaving the house after lockdown.

Rhys Davidson, who owns Coloured Soul salons in Dundee, Tayport and Broughty Ferry, will be reopening his doors in the coming weeks, but wanted to do something to help those who might be apprehensive about life after the coronavirus lockdown.

He will now be offering one-to-one appointments in a VIP area in his Union Street salon, where customers can be on their own with just their hairdresser.

He said: “We have a completely separate level in our city centre salon and we are going to be offering that area to anyone who is really nervous about coming out, those who are older or have been shielding, and those who have had Covid-19 during the lockdown.

“They will get the whole level to themselves, it will just be them and their stylist and no one else.

“This space is normally used to cater for women who wear headscarves and might not feel comfortable taking it off in public, so we thought why can’t we offer the same for people who might be feeling scared at the moment.

“There will be no extra charge for this, we are just really lucky to have this space.”

As well as offering the secluded area, Rhys is bringing in a number of other changes to all three of his salons as well.

He continued: “We will be opening seven days a week and in the evenings as well.

“I am really pleased to be able to get back to work again and we are already booked up for the next two months.

“We are doing away with the waiting area and we are asking clients to wait outside until we ask them to come in.

“We then have an online booking system and we are asking for people to come in alone with one bag and one jacket at the most.

“We will be following the guidelines and doing what we can for everyone, particularly those who may be a little scared or are a bit older but still want to come to the salon and have their hair done.”