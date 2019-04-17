Dundee hair salon set to close with ‘final straw’ being staff member going on sick leave

The owner of a city centre hair salon says she is being forced to close the doors of her business due to rising costs.

Nix Hair and Beauty on Albert Square is shutting after eight years in the city, having been formerly based on Panmure Street.

Owner Nicola Thomson, 48, of Broughty Ferry, said: “I’ve been thinking about closing for about year because there is just as much money going out as there is coming in.

“I’m basically not making anything at the moment.

“I’m annoyed about having to close down because I’ve been a hairdresser for 32 years.”

The single mum of three said the final factor in deciding to close was a staff member going off through illness.

She added: “I’ve got a lot of overheads and I had a staff member going on sick leave for an operation.

“The UK Government no longer helps with statutory sick pay.

“When I found out about this, it was the last straw.

“While she’s off, I’ve been working more hours and had to pay another member of staff to cover extra hours.”

Nicola says the business will be missed by a lot of customers.

She said: “It has been quite upsetting.

“An elderly customer, who goes to a nearby pub and has come to the shop since it opened, was visibly upset when I told him.

“I’ve got a good relationship with the regulars.

“Elderly customers will come in and drop their shopping off before picking it up when they go back up the road.

“I feel really guilty. I just want to keep the shop open, but I don’t have a choice.”

The Department for Work and Pensions confirmed the government was no longer responsible for paying statutory sick pay, noting it is the responsibility of business owners.