Dundee had warmer, wetter and brighter March than usual

Dundee enjoyed a warmer, wetter and brighter March than usual this year, even while weathering the effects of Storm Gareth, according to a new report.

Analysis from the James Hutton Institute in Invergowrie found that locals enjoyed temperatures 1.5C above the long-term average and nearly a third more sunshine.

However, Dundonians also had to tolerate 15% more rainfall than would be expected – 57.9mm in all.

While not a record-breaking month, a spokesman for the institute said March had charted fairly high on all fronts.

He said: “This was the eighth sunniest March since our records began in 1953 and the sunniest March since 2015 when there were 149.5 hours of sun recorded.

“This March was the 18th wettest on our records, and the 11th warmest.”

Storm Gareth struck the UK in the middle of last month, with winds hitting speeds of up to 70mph in Tayside.

The storm also brought heavy rain into the local area, likely to account for the higher than average level of rainfall.

The weather has taken a turn for the worse this week with outbreaks of rain moving across Tayside in the last few days. However, conditions are expected to brighten up by tomorrow.

A forecast by the Met Office said: “We expect reasonably settled conditions through into the weekend with mainly easterly or northeasterly winds though eastern parts look cloudier with occasional rain.”