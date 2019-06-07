Dundee gyms will have to install life-saving defibrillators under new council plans

DUNDEE gyms will be required to install life-saving defibrillators under proposals passed by councillors today.

Licensing convener Stewart Hunter approved council officers’ recommendations to require defibrillators at all fitness centres in the city and for staff to be trained in their use.

Mr Hunter said: “This is something the council takes very seriously – it’s important we take actions such as this.”

Defibrillators – also known as AEDs – have been credited with saving a number of lives in Dundee in the last year.

In November, Dundee granddad Ged Cashley was saved by a defibrillator after he had a heart attack at Dundee Ice Arena.

Doctors told him he would be dead were it not for the quick-thinking staff who rushed out on to the ice, AED in hand.

Speaking to the Tele, Ged called the push by the council a “brilliant thing to do”.

He said: “If kids are out there playing and they collapse, if there isn’t a defibrillator people might not know what to do.

“They could be saved by a £500 device – and you can’t put a price on someone’s life.”

Carnoustie minister Brian McSweeney, was also brought around by an AED at the Olympia less than a fortnight later. He also backed the council’s move, recalling several stories he had heard of people suffering heart attacks at private gyms.

“If the council is making defibs mandatory, that’s very good. People should know how important these are,” he said.

Leisure and Culture Dundee has AEDs at all of its premises because of Kirriemuir teen Braedyn Todd, who had a heart attack at the age of nine and would have died were it not for a defibrillator being to hand.

Braedyn’s uncle, LACD manager John McCafferty, persuaded the body to spend £10,000 on AEDs.

The new measures are thought to have been drawn up to bring private and community gyms into line with public facilities.

Craig Robertson, chair of the Dundee Mixed Martial Arts Youth and Community Association, supports the move.

“We’re 100% for it, definitely,” he said. “We’re looking at trying to get a grant, since we are a charity. But the survival rates when a defibrillator is used are astronomical – it’s something all public places should have.”

James Cant, director of British Heart Foundation Scotland, said: “When someone has a cardiac arrest, every second counts and so knowing what to do is vital.

“Alongside dialling 999 and starting CPR, early defibrillation can significantly impact a person’s chance of survival.

“For every minute it takes for the defibrillator to reach someone and deliver a shock, their chances of survival reduce by up to 10%.”

Other conditions now imposed on city gyms include requirements to have drinking water and regularly maintain and clean equipment.