Dundee gyms: When leisure clubs could reopen and what to expect

Gyms and health clubs across Dundee are preparing to welcome locals back from next week as lockdown rules continue to relax.

Scots eager to get back to the gym should be able to return to their clubs from next week under current plans.

Nicola Sturgeon is due to update the country on Tuesday on whether the current changes planned for April 26 will go ahead.

Individual exercise is one of the changes listed on the government’s Covid roadmap, while group classes will still be outdoors only.

It will be the first time since before Christmas that gyms will have been allowed to reopen.

David Lloyd Dundee has announced its plans to reopen its indoor facilities on Monday.

The club will continue to strictly adhere to the latest safety and social distancing guidelines.

Children’s swimming lessons

The club said it will make use of its large areas to create a second gym, with equipment spaced out providing plenty of room for members to train safely.

Members will also be able to book indoor tennis courts and personal training sessions.

Children’s swimming lessons start from May 1.

Group classes will remain outside in the open-air spaces for now, offering members up to 85 classes a week.

Masks must be worn by members when in any communal areas but not when exercising, and enhanced cleaning measures have been introduced.

The team say they will be delighted to finally be open fully to help its members to get motivated and inspired to reset their habits, as well as benefit from the sense of community and seeing other members after many months of isolation.

Amanda McKenzie, general manager added: “We’re thrilled to be able to reopen our indoor clubs and we can’t wait to welcome our members back.

“Many have been enjoying using the outdoor facilities for over a month, but we know it will mean a lot to them to be able to come back inside and use the gym and other indoor facilities.

“All the signs are that the next few months are going to be very busy for us.”

New safety measures

Meanwhile, Pure Gym pointed to statistics from ukActive which suggested between the first reopening in July to closing in December 2020, the leisure sector had an infection rate of 1.7 cases per 100,000 visits.

Speaking ahead of Pure Gym reopening in Dundee from April 26, a spokeswoman said: “We are delighted to be reopening our gym in Dundee on 26th April.

“The safety of our colleagues and members has been our overriding priority and together with the industry we have made significant operational changes to ensure our gyms are safe places to work and safe places to work out, at PureGym we call these our TrainSafe protocols.

“These protocols implemented across our gyms, which include contact-free access, reduced visitor numbers, 2m+ social distancing, enhanced cleaning and ventilation, are compliant with all Scottish Government Guidelines and were checked in real-time by hundreds of Environmental Health Officers.

“They were shown, through careful data tracking, to have been highly effective in minimising the risk of infection in our gyms and across the industry.”

As well as the reopening of gyms for individual exercise the hospitality sector will also be able reopen for outdoor service.

Non-essential retail is also due to be given the go-ahead, with Dundee City Council announcing a series of changes to the city centre in anticipation of the return of shoppers.