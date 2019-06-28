Dundee group’s album nominated for coveted music award

A band that recorded an album in a single day are in the running for one of Scotland’s most coveted music awards.

The 3rd Eye Flute Band only formed last year but are now vying for the Scottish Album of the Year Award.

Band member Paul Wright said the group’s Indian raga-based music has proved a hit, with strong vinyl sales recorded for the album Music From An Eastern Western.

The 48-year-old said the album’s inspiration came from a visit to the Underworld Cafe on Perth Road, where he coupled its Latin rhythms with his own background in Indian classical music.

Paul, from Broughty Ferry, said: “We are a bit like Bollywood meets a ’60s cowboy movie.

“We are a six-piece band and we only got together last year.

“A lot of the content was produced while we practiced outdoors on Balgay Hill and in Broughty Ferry during last year’s brilliant summer.

“Recording the album in just a day at the Gardyne Studios validates us giving it a go.

“We recorded it live in the traditional style and with no auto-tune.

“All the band members have come from different musical disciplines and my thanks go to them for taking my vague idea at face value and coming on board.”

Music From An Eastern Western was released in February.

Paul said: “People have been telling us they haven’t quite heard anything like it before.

“We were told about two weeks ago that we’d been nominated for the award.

“We aren’t sure who nominated us but we want to say thanks.”

He added: “We haven’t officially had a Dundee launch of the album yet but we are definitely planning to release more material.

“Hopefully by next spring we’ll have something else out.”

The group have already wowed crowds at WestFest on Magdalen Green, as well as fans at the Eden Festival in Dumfries.

Meanwhile, the band are jetting out to the Spanish island of Majorca next month after being invited to play at the Mati Klarwein art exhibition.

Paul reckons it will be an amazing experience to play at the opening.

Klarwein died in 2002 and produced artwork for stars including Santana, Jimi Hendrix and Miles Davis.