Dundee group offering listening support and food parcels has new freephone number

A community group which provides call handlers to support people during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as supplying food parcels, has changed its number so people can phone for free.

Dundee Thegither began its seven-days-a-week service in March, with the aim of making sure people are fed during the Covid-19 crisis.

From 6pm tonight, the organisation can be contacted on 0800 861 198 – making calls free of charge from landlines. Some mobile operators may still charge to call the new line.

Sheena Wellington, one of the call handlers, said: “Phone free of charge if you need food, information, or just to have a chat with a friendly person.”

Dundee Thegither has around 15 call handlers working shifts from 10am to 10pm, offering support and advice to anyone who needs it.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Sheena said: “Most of our handlers are at home because they’re either elderly or disabled. Quite a few of them have worked for the Samaritans and other support services before so they’re experienced at providing help.

“If the call doesn’t go to a person directly it goes to a voicemail. All you need to do is leave your name and number and someone will ring you back.

“Anyone is welcome to use the service. If you need something, whether it is a chat or a food parcel, we will be there. Some people just want to talk because they’re on their own in their house.”

The organisation is still looking for contributions to its PayPal fund.

Donations can be made by clicking here.

Further information can also be found on the Dundee Thegither Facebook page.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest coronavirus news with our dedicated liveblog: