Dundee group launches survey to find out people’s attitudes to violence against women

The Dundee Women Against Violence Partnership has launched a survey to find out more about people’s attitudes to violence against women.

The short survey posts hypothetical scenarios and asks people to give their first reaction to the questions.

The partnership said that the answers are important to the creation and delivery of services that will help to keep people safe.

Answers are given on a scale of one to five, with one disagreeing totally with the question, and five fully agreeing. The questions include:

Is the birth of a boy more important than a girl?

Are sex and gender are the same thing?

Does a girl’s appearance matter more than a boy’s?

Scenarios put to people filling out the survey include:

A female employee has always got on fine with her boss. Recently he has told her how pretty she is and has started touching her shoulder whenever he speaks to her. Please choose the number which best describes what you think about his behaviour

A woman is walking down the street when she passes a group of men who start wolf-whistling and saying things like “hey sexy” to her. Which number best describes what you think about the men’s behaviour

Questions about pornography and the paying of women for sex include:

Adults and teenage boys who read magazines that feature topless women or who watch pornography are not doing anything harmful.

Most women who become prostitutes could easily choose a different job if they wanted to.

Further questions discuss roles within a couple’s relationship, including:

A married woman wants to go out with her friends for a meal in the evening. When she tells her husband he gets annoyed and tells her that he doesn’t want her going out without him.

A woman is getting ready for a night out. When her husband sees she is dressed up more than usual, he tells her he doesn’t like her going out looking like that and tells her to change.

Sexual consent and violence are also analysed. Participants are asked how strongly they agree with scenarios including:

A wife takes her husband to the bedroom and starts kissing him before pushing him away, but he has intercourse with her anyway

A man tries to kiss and have sex with a woman he has just met at a party

Abuse and non-sexual violence also form part of the survey. This section asks the person their thoughts on scenarios including:

One person in a relationship has a bad day at work and takes this out on their partner by putting them down and criticising them.

A man find out that his partner has been cheating on him. He has never hit her before but he slaps her in the face.

You can fill out the survey on the Dundee City Council website, by clicking here.

