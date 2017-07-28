A Dundee man has said a graveyard resembles a “bomb site” amid claims not enough is being done to preserve the historic area.

Paddy McArtney, 52, a photographer from Maryfield, has been taking pictures for more than three years highlighting the damage to a number of headstones in the Eastern Cemetery.

He has been a regular visitor to the burial ground, just off Arbroath Road, where a number of relatives on both sides of his family are interred.

Mr McArtney said the city council has been “poor” at making improvements to the cemetery.

He said: “I’ve been in contact with a number of councillors over the years in attempting to highlight how bad this is — the place is a bomb site.

“There are three different rows of headstones that are currently lying on the ground.

“I’ve been advised this is for safety reasons but there are some cases where headstones are lying on top of headstones — how safe is that?

“The council doesn’t want the responsibility of dealing with this.

“I agree that some of the responsibility lies with immediate family but some of these stones have been here for hundreds of years.

“The whole family may well be in the plot.

“It is extremely disrespectful that we have so many stones in this condition — especially if families in neighbouring plots are trying to tidy and maintain the graves of loved ones.

“I had family who came over from Canada and the United States and they were shocked at how bad the cemetery is.”

Mr McArtney added: “I would describe the Eastern Cemetery as an historic site, which has just as much historical value as the Howff.

“Previously I tried to set up a group to help make improvements to the land — I will continue to document the lack of improvements being done to maintain the area.”

A council spokeswoman said: “Over the past two years, we have been carrying out improvement works to cemeteries across the city, including Eastern.

“These works have included repairs to walls, headstone foundations and kerbing, as well as landscape improvements.

“All headstones at Eastern Cemetery are routinely inspected.”