Dundee grandfather starves to death in crisis-torn Venezuela

A grandfather who moved to Venezuela seeking a better life has died of starvation in the conflict-torn country.

Frank Murray, who was originally from Craigie, had lived in South America for 20 years and was battling throat cancer.

But in a country with severe water shortages and no power, Frank was unable to access medical treatment that could have saved his life.

Venezuela is on the brink of civil war, with Nicolás Maduro and Juan Guaidó both claiming to be president following contentious elections last year.

The situation has hit the people hard, with living standards severely deteriorating, minimal public services and power cuts across the country.

Frank, who had two tumours in his throat, was left in a perilous situation with few treatment options.

A tracheotomy was carried out to ensure he could still receive sustenance.

However, the shortages faced in the country forced medical teams to use incorrectly-sized tubing in his throat.

That meant aspirators used to clear blockages from the throat did not fit correctly or function as well as they should have done.

The situation is so bad in the state of Sucre, where Frank lived, that there was little point in him going to hospital.

After trying to visit a medical facility, he decided to return to the comfort of his own home.

However, the extended power outages meant that food could not be liquidised for him to eat.

Frank died of starvation 10 days later, aged just 60.

In an exclusive interview with the Tele, Frank’s daughter Deborah said: “This has made me ill.

“What my father went through is unimaginable.”

Deborah was able to arrange for Frank to have a biopsy via a private doctor, who confirmed the original cancer diagnosis.

She said: “There’s no cancer treatment left in Venezuela. My dad couldn’t access radiotherapy or chemotherapy.

“The hospitals in the country are filthy. There are no supplies and people are dying.”

The family’s ordeal was made even worse when the cremation of Frank’s remains had to be carried out twice due to the power cuts.

Frank had another daughter, called Annie, with his wife Glenny who he met in Venezuela.

Deborah said: “I’ve not met my sister but I’m hoping she can bring my father’s ashes back to Dundee this week.

“We would like to give him a proper send-off.”

The Tele has seen footage of Frank sitting in hospital with his British passport in an attempt to get help from the UK Government. He is unable to speak in the clip due to the tracheotomy.

Frank also said in a message to his daughter: “Get me home. I don’t want to die here.”

Deborah said: “We’ve had little help from the British Embassy in Venezuela or the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO).”

A spokeswoman for the FCO said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Murray’s family at this very difficult time.

“Our staff supported him prior to his hospitalisation, helping him contact his family in the UK and providing information on how to renew his passport.

“Following his death, we provided bereavement advice to his family and assisted his daughter in applying for a visa to visit the UK with his ashes.”