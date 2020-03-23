Dundee granddad thanks strangers for donations of hand sanitiser

A granddad who was forced to make his own hand sanitiser due to panic-buying has been bowled over by the generosity of strangers who came forward to help.

The Tele reported last week that Allan Petrie, 49, from Coldside, was forced to take the drastic measure to safeguard his two grandchildren.

Allan, who is a full time carer to his granddaughter Megan and helps to look after his grandson Sean said he was contacted by a local shop owner after he appealed for people to stop stockpiling.

Allan said: “I was on Facebook and I had received a friend request that I just accepted and they were asking if I had hand sanitiser yet. They said they had 500ml bottle in the shop.

“When I went down he wouldn’t take any money for it.”

The shop owner, Omayr Asif, also said he was going to get together a care package for Allan and would get in touch in a few days when it was ready.

Allan said: “I just couldn’t believe it. It just shows that there are still some good people out there that are thinking about others.

“It brings back some faith in humanity when you have got people like that going round.

“He’s obviously searched for me on Facebook. He went to the work of trying to find me to help me out.”

Allan also wanted to thank another member of the public, Sarah Boyle, who also got in touch and donated some hand sanitiser.

He said: “She went round lots of shops and finally found some and brought it to the house.”

Allan said he would be taking his share and then distributing the rest out to the other carers of Glenlaw House.

Umayr Asif, 29, owner of the Premier store on the Nethergate said: “I just saw the article on Facebook and thought he needs it more.

“I just found him on Facebook, he told me he was struggling for supplies.”

Umayr is making up a gift box full of household supplies to give to Allan such as cleaning supplies, biscuits and other household items.

He said: “It’s heartbreaking that people are stockpiling.”

Umayr added that anyone else who was needing help could get in touch and that they would try and help as much as possible, he said:”If we can do it, we will.”

He mentioned he had also ordered a supply of hand sanitiser and that customers who purchased a bottle would get free refills.