Dundee grandad donates life-saving defibrillator to Lochee boxing club

A grandfather who watched in horror when Danish footballer Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro 2020 has donated life-saving equipment to his local boxing club.

Gary Strachan from Dundee was among millions of shocked viewers who saw medics fight to revive Eriksen during the game against Finland last month.

Stunned into action, the 61-year-old wanted to help protect athletes close to home and decided to look into donating a defibrillator to Lochee Lads Boxing Club, where his grandson, Luca Flynn, trains.

After speaking to his boss at Industrial Services in Fife, the company’s managing director, Peter Carmichael, offered to provide the equipment.

Gary, said: “I have always thought about the need for a defibrillator at the boxing club, with so many young people there taking part in exercise.

Difference between life and death

“It can mean the difference between life and death for someone if they have a heart attack.

“However, like many other people, it came to the forefront of my mind whilst watching Christian Eriksen fighting for his life on the pitch recently in the Euros.”

Gary also wants to see pre-participation cardiovascular screening (PPS) of young athletes, which can help identify medical abnormalities.

He added: “But at least if we have a defibrillator on the premises that will be a huge reassurance to many.

“Peter Carmichael is a great supporter of grassroot sports.

“Everyone at the club is absolutely delighted at this generous gesture by Peter. It will make a big difference to everyone here.”

Support

Coaches at Lochee Lads Boxing Club are currently trying to raise thousands of pounds to move to bigger premises.

It comes after they had to turn away dozens of youngsters keen to get involved in boxing because their current training facilities are too small for current demand.

To support the club’s efforts, Gary spoke about the mental health benefits of exercise.

He opened up about his son also Gary Strachan, who committed suicide in 2017, at the age of 34.