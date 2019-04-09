Dundee gran left ‘totally gutted’ as vandals wreck caravan and car

A Dundee support worker has been left devastated after vandals wrecked her prized campervan.

Debbie Donachy was horrified to discover her Bedford Bambi van badly damaged when she went to drive to work. She also found her husband Ian’s Peugeot 107 had targeted.

The attack happened near her Honeygreen Road home at the Morrisons supermarket car park in the early hours of Saturday.

Debbie, 48, said: “I am gutted, totally gutted.

“I park there to avoid vandalism because our cars have been scratched before on Honeygreen Road and also because it is easier to cut through and take my 10-year-old granddaughter Lucy in her wheelchair.

“The vandals ripped off two doors, kicked in a back window, broke a side window and, although they didn’t steal anything, they threw a lot of stuff out in the rain.

“My husband’s car had both wing mirrors booted off.

“The Bambi is my pride and joy and it is a 1987 plate so it is difficult to get parts for – even on the internet it is like looking for hens’ teeth.

“I have contacted the insurance people and they are saying to write it off and scrap it, but I don’t want to do that.

“I had been cleaning it out and preparing for the summer.

“We like to go on day trips with the family here and there.”

She added: “It happened around 1am on Saturday.

“Morrisons has a camera and has picked up an image of a group of youths, but no close ups.

“I also was sent a message that a man at Caird Park had his car damaged too around the same time.

“So it seems they have gone on a wrecking spree along this way.

“I have been here for about eight years now and there have been a few things happened, with young ones scratching cars or trying to break in.

“That’s why I parked at Morrisons, and also to make it easier to get my granddaughter to the van.”

Debbie’s husband Ian, 58, works at Tayside Contracts, and was also left horrified at the damage to both vehicles.

Police are hunting the vandals.

A police spokeswoman said: “We are carrying out inquiries and anyone who witnessed the vandalism is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 0931 of April 6.”