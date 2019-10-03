Dundee gran fears for her health after ‘toxic’ mould left exposed in her home

A gran fears for her safety after potentially toxic white mould was left exposed in her house following a leak.

Irene Lannen-Duncan, who has a medical condition, claims her bathroom has been left virtually unusable for a fortnight, after water began pouring from her ceiling.

The room has been left a mess only a year after it was decorated.

However, when Dundee City Council eventually sent someone round to look at her bathroom, her situation became even worse.

A plumber removed panelling from her wall and discovered the cavity and the old cast iron pipes were covered in white mould.

The 60-year-old said: “The plumber said the mould was dangerous and then promptly left.

“I’ve been trying to get in touch with the council ever since but getting nowhere. I was told someone would come on Monday but no one did. I called the council but am still waiting for a response.

“I’m only able to use my bathroom when I really have to. I’m going to my son’s house for a bath and using my toilet in emergencies only.

“I have a medical condition which makes it imperative for me to have quick and easy access to a loo and this is a desperate situation. I’m disgusted at being left with this mess.

“I’ve a lot of other worries in my life just now and this is just the final straw. I don’t know what I’m supposed to do. I can’t live without a bathroom for much longer.

“It was also all done up last year and now everything is ruined so I’m going to have to do it all over again.”

Irene also claimed when she flagged up the initial leak it took the authority a fortnight to send someone to her home.

She added: “I’d just left to go on holiday but because there was water pouring everywhere my son notified the council, who took two weeks to come round.

“By that time everything was soaking. The water had been pouring through the ceiling and everything was damaged.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “Housing repair staff have carried out investigative works at the tenant’s home and are working with a sub-contractor to deal with the issue.”