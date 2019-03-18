Dundee Graffiti Jam organiser is looking for space to get creative

A leading graffiti artist is on the lookout for walls to paint ahead of this year’s annual graffiti jam.

Adam Milroy leads the team behind the event – the longest-running graffiti jam in the country.

Adam, 34, a tattoo artist from the West End, said artists from all over the country will be arriving in the City of Discovery later this year once details of the 2019 jam are finalised.

In the meantime, he is on the lookout for areas to paint at this year’s event, which he expects will run some time between June and September.

And there is one part of the city in particular Adam wants to get to work on.

Adam said: “I am expecting a lot of graffiti artists to arrive in Dundee for a jam and I need places for them to paint.

“In particular I am hoping that we can find places in the Hilltown because I would like to create some kind of graffiti trail in that part of the city.

“Graffiti art is very popular and a lot of people will come here to take part.

“What I’m looking for are walls, doors, perhaps something in some of the lanes – anywhere at all where artists can create their piece.

“Anyone who has a big public wall they’d like painted can get in touch with me and get some pretty tasty graffiti for free.

“The only thing is we don’t do commissioned work. You have to hand the space over to us and let us get on with it.”

The Dundee Graffiti Jam is organised by the SFMteamUK (Styles for Miles).

It has been held in Dundee for 15 years and previous works can be seen in various locations, including in Coldside and at the boards at Seabraes.

Last year artists gathered at Seabraes Railyard for the Dundee jam, organised in conjunction with the city’s annual WestFest event.

The 2018 jam, which attracted people from Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Northern Ireland, was hailed a huge success