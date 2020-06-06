Dundee graffiti artist shows support for Black Lives Matter with George Floyd mural

A graffiti artist has shown his support for the Black Lives Matter movement by painting a portrait of George Floyd in the Hilltown.

Simon Matheson, also known as Sykes, painted the piece yesterday in an effort to show solidarity with those protesting police brutality and shine a light on racism in Scotland.

The portrait depicts George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis last month.

Floyd’s death, which autopsies have shown was caused by a police officer kneeling on his neck for close to nine minutes, has provoked outrage in the USA and across the rest of the world.

The artist hopes that his work will show solidarity with those protesting, while shining a light on the existence of racism in Dundee.

He said: “There’s fairly obvious reasons why I did it, I think it needed to be addressed.

“It’s really to get people to confront friends and family who speak out of turn and say things which aren’t okay.

“There’s a lot of ignorant people out there who seem to think that racism doesn’t exist where they are, but it does.

“You should be discussing this.”

Simon, who has been creating graffiti art for the majority of his life, also encouraged people to become educated on race issues, and call out less obvious prejudices when they are seen.

He added: “There’s plenty of stuff on Instagram and other social media, links to fundraisers and ways to become educated.

“I think it all comes down to education.”

But the portrait, which can be found at the DPM Park Legal Graffiti Spot on Mains Road, is principally intended to honour the memory of George Floyd.

“It’s my way of paying a bit of respect to him,” Simon said.

“It’s not about me, it’s about the movement. If you can do something, you should.”

Others in the city have also shown their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Signs have been set up in the windows of homes across the city, and social media feeds have been flooded with posts and links to fundraisers and petitions.

A protest was also planned for Sunday in the City Square, however it was cancelled due to social distancing concerns after 2,000 people expressed interest in attending.

The protest is still planned to take place, however a new date is yet to be announced.