Dundee graffiti artist pays homage to Bernie Sanders inauguration meme

He’s been an unlikely cultural icon for years, but his appearance at Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration last week took his popularity to a new level.

Bernie Sanders has become a meme star overnight after the world became “smitten by his mittens”.

The Brooklyn native was pictured at the Capitol sporting the rather fetching pair of knitted vintage mittens, with his arms and legs crossed whilst wearing a face covering.

His attire, appropriate though it was for the outdoor event in Washington DC, captured the imagination of online satirists and his image has been superimposed into iconic movie scenes and historical events ever since.

Local graffiti artist Symon Mathieson, also known as SYKE, has paid his own homage to Bernie in Mary Ann Lane – a popular haunt for street artists.

The artist admitted Bernie’s outfit hadn’t caught his attention on the day but then he spotted the various memes.

He admitted his portrait of Bernie had only been something he thought about doing yesterday while walking his wife to work.

He added: “I saw all the memes appearing and thought it would be a laugh to do a piece on it, I couldn’t resist really.

“He’s certainly dressed appropriately for the Scottish weather with his attire.

“I did watch the inauguration but I only became aware of the image of Bernie Sanders once all the memes started getting created – it’s a strange thing that so many meme’s have been created.

“It took me about a half an hour to do the artwork, it was a total last minute thing whilst walking my wife to work.

“I uploaded an image of the design yesterday morning and people seem to like it so far.”

Symon has taken a lot of inspiration from current events including the death of football icon Diego Maradona and George Floyd which rocked America last year.

© Mhairi Edwards

The artist said he has “enjoyed” seeing people’s interactions with all his artworks which has been created in and around various parts of the City of Discovery.

He added: “It’s cool to see people engaging with the art as it’s only temporary and it’s nice to see that some people like it too.

Many have shown their appreciation for SYKE’s work online with users on Instagram proclaiming “Bernie has showed up in Dundee” on Instagram.

Whilst it remains unclear if the 79-year-old has seen SYKE’s efforts online, the Vermont senator appears to have taken the whole thing in his stride.

So much so that the iconic photo has now been emblazed on sweatshirts raising money for Meals on Wheels in Vermont.