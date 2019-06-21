Dundee graduate’s latest movie to be showcased at Scotland’s biggest film festival

A University of Dundee graduate is to have her latest movie showcased at the Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF).

Scottish-Chinese filmmaker Sophia Shek, who graduated from Dundee’s Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in 1999, will host the international premiere of her latest release at the end of this month.

The film, Go Back to China, is a comedy drama following a spoiled Chinese-American fashion school graduate who is forced to work in her father’s toy factory when her trust fund is withdrawn.

Sophia, who grew up in Forfar but now lives in Hong Kong, says that the screening is the culmination of a lifelong dream.

“I love drawing and grew up watching cartoons on TV, so this really inspired me to study animation,” she said.

“It felt like a good way to learn about the industry and combine my skills with my love for the moving image. I learned about the different aspects of media that meant I felt confident to apply for jobs relating to production work and animation as soon as I graduated.

“My degree was so varied and the course had regular guest speakers such as directors, animators and designers that I felt it provided me with a good understanding of the industry.

“These meetings gave me the confidence and belief that people can come from different backgrounds and still achieve their goals.”

Sophia has gone on to work on some of Hollywood’s biggest franchises, including Thor: The Dark World, and said that her experience at Dundee University has played a huge role in setting the scene for her film industry career.

The film has been praised by critics and is nominated for the EIFF Audience Award.

“I cannot express how thankful I am to the organisers for the opportunity to stage our international premiere here in Edinburgh.” she added.

“I am a Scottish-Chinese girl with big dreams and it is an honour to be listed alongside some of the most influential filmmakers of our time at the coolest film festival in the world.

“I’ve premiered at other film festivals worldwide but nothing beats the feeling of bringing it home. Plus, I get to show off my ceilidh skills.”

Go Back to China will be screened on Monday 24 and Wednesday 26 June at 8.30pm at the Vue Omni Centre, Edinburgh. Sophia will be present at both screenings for a Q&A.