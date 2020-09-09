Dundee GP surgery is first in Scotland to use e-bikes for house visits

A GP surgery in Dundee has become the country’s first to use e-bikes to carry out house visits.

Whitfield Surgery, based at The Crescent, launched the programme to help connect with the community.

A grant from Cycling Scotland’s Employer Development Fund helped the surgery purchase two e-bikes, a secure cycle shelter and cycling accessories, with additional support provided by The Code Store and Robertsign.

Dr Becky Forrester, clinical lead at Whitfield Health Centre, said: “We wanted to be role models for our community by being active ourselves.

“Cycling has brought so many positive benefits. I now feel more connected to the community I am serving. It is the little waves or informal chats that happen along the way which really bring me closer to the community.

“Using the e-bikes has made us more environmentally aware and recently I was able to complete a 56-mile round trip completely carbon neutral. It felt very satisfying indeed.

“I hope that more GPs will start to see the great benefits that using e-bikes can bring for their practices.”