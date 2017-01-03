A leading Dundee GP has likened the national doctor shortage to “a slow motion car crash”, saying things are going to get worse before they improve.

Dr Andrew Cowie, chairman of the Tayside Local Medical Committee, said the time taken to train new doctors and an ageing population had led to a “domino effect” where practices are struggling with increased demand.

Dr Cowie, who is a GP at Dundee’s Hawkhill Medical Centre, spoke to the Tele following comments by the head of the Royal College of General Practitioners, Dr Helen Stokes-Lampard.

She warned patients are being placed at “serious risk” by having to wait up to a month to see their doctor.

Dr Cowie said: “Waiting a month to see a GP is just pointless. By then, you’re either better, your condition has deteriorated or you have needed to go to A&E.

“Part of the difficulty is that the hospital services are under huge pressure too. They are having to shift work into the community and these sicker and more complex patients take up a lot of extra time, meaning that GPs can’t do the preventative and diagnostic work they have been trained for.

“GP surgeries are small groups of doctors. If one gets sick, or if they can’t recruit, they can easily lose a third or a half of their workforce.

“This means that even when most practices are just about managing, there is no spare capacity when one runs into trouble, and it is easy to get a domino effect as practices are unable to take on new patients and the load gets spread to the next one.

“Ultimately, it’s a slow motion car crash. It takes 10 years to train a new GP, so by the time there is an obvious problem there really is very little anyone can do for many more years.

“To be honest, despite the hard work people are doing, it is going to get worse — vacancies are still increasing in GP training schemes.”

Dr Cowie said he hoped changes to GP contracts in April could improve the situation.

Scotland will become the first country in the UK to completely abolish the existing system of GP payments in an attempt to free up doctors to spend more time with patients.

Health secretary Shona Robison has claimed the new arrangements will “significantly reduce the bureaucratic burden on GPs”.