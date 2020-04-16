Golfers continue to flout legislation by using Dundee’s public courses

Members of the public have slammed “selfish” golfers for continuing to access courses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Images of three men playing Camperdown Golf Course were taken shortly after 8am yesterday morning.

Leisure and Culture Dundee has reiterated that Camperdown and Caird Park courses are currently “closed to the public”, and has also taken additional measures to remove flags and fill the holes with sand.

Michelle Ward was out walking her dog and said she was shocked to see “grown men” ignoring the guidelines.

She added: “I feel what they were doing was selfish. I’m in the park most mornings walking the dog and this is the first time I’d seen people on the course during this period.

“They were three grown men who should have known better than to be accessing the course.”

A pensioner, who uses Caird Park course, also contacted the Evening Telegraph to advise he encountered a similar situation there on Tuesday afternoon.

He said: “I was out for my daily exercise and I was utter disbelief at what I was seeing. I clocked at least six pairs going around the course.

“They were on the third hole, 12th and 14th, they were on the course shortly after 1pm.

“I thought there was people going to be patrolling the course and issuing out fines. I’ve not played golf myself here for four weeks because of the rules in place.”

A spokesman for Leisure and Culture added: “We have had a number of inquiries asking about golf and we would like to reiterate that our golf courses are currently closed to the public.

“In its latest measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19), the government has announced that everyone must now stay at home except in exceptional circumstances. There is a ban on the gathering of two or more people and Police Scotland are permitted to enforce these measures.”

Police urged members of the public to report anyone breaching government guidelines.