Dundee golf club members’ fury as vandal pours weedkiller on greens

Police have launched an investigation after a vandal wrecked a golf course by spreading weedkiller on the greens.

Ballumbie Castle Golf Club on Quarry Road could be forced to fork out thousands of pounds to replace the damaged putting surfaces which have been targeted in recent weeks.

Manager Allan Bange confirmed he contacted the police after discovering damaged grass on the back nine holes.

The latest headache for management comes months after a number of tee boxes were smashed just hours after being installed at the course.

Allan slammed the “malicious” behaviour and has appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

He added: “This has been going on for the last few weeks now and its going to cost thousands of pounds to repair.

“At first we weren’t sure if it was petrol or weedkiller, there is no smell off of it so we are more inclined to think it is weedkiller.

“All the holes which have been targeted are situated out of the line of sight of any of the households surrounding the course.

“We are inclined to think someone is acting alone to carry out these malicious acts.”

Allan who has been involved with the course since the turn of the millennium hopes the incidents won’t have an impact on an already hampered golf season.

He added: “Hopefully we can carry out the repairs without too much disruption to the players, we can’t really afford for their to be anymore disruption.”

Allan shared images of the “significant” damage to the greens on the club’s social media accounts, which prompted an angry response from the public.

He said: “A number of the people who viewed the pictures were equally as disgusted as we are. Given the nature of the damage its going to take two to three days per green to fix.”

Police Scotland have confirmed the matter was reported to them at around 11am on Saturday.

Anyone who can help their investigation should contact the non-emergency number, 101.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.