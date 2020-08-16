Dundee golf club could have future secured if plans for housing development approved

A Dundee golf club says its long-term future could be secured if Dundee City Council approves plans for a housing development to be built on its land.

The council is being asked to approve Kirkwood Homes’ plans for 49 homes to be built on land belonging to Downfield Golf Club.

Should it be given the green light, the land would be sold to Kirkwood Homes and the club would use the proceeds to refurbish its clubhouse to help it attract large competitions and events.

Lindsay Gordon, captain of Downfield Golf Club, said: “The positive recommendation is a major milestone and one that brings us closer to securing a viable, long-term future for the club.

“We are confident that with this new development we can emerge stronger and remain one of Scotland’s premier golf courses and a major asset for the city of Dundee.”

The council’s planning committee will meet on Monday.