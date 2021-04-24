Dundee goalie Adam Legzdins: Teams will be fearing us in key end-of-season clashes

Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins says “teams will be fearing us” as Dundee set their sights on promotion through the Premiership play-offs.

The Dark Blues still need points to confirm their place in the pressurised end-of-season clashes.

Victory on Saturday at home to Raith Rovers would also keep alive their hopes of finishing in second place, giving them a bye to the play-off semi-final.

However, they are on a run of six matches unbeaten in the Championship, picking up 12 points from a possible 18.

They have drawn their last three outings – the last two against possible play-off opponents Dunfermline and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

And Legzdins insists nobody will be wanting to face Dundee, starting with Raith on Saturday.

“We obviously wanted to win the Inverness game but we have to take the positives out of it and move on,” he said.

“Listen, we are confident, we know we are on a good run of games.

“That’s the momentum we want to be taking into the final two matches.

“Teams will be fearing us because we are in good form.

“There is certainly no dwelling on what was lost, it is just looking forward to the next one.

“We know it is in our hands and if we can win both games, it would put massive pressure on Raith.

“So, of course, we are going out to win. We know we can. There is no other mentality at this football club amongst the players.

“There is a competitive edge and willingness to go out and win the remaining two games – it is as simple as that.”

Clean sheets

A big part of their recent good form has been their defensive work with Legzdins enjoying four clean sheets in the last eight games.

That included a run of almost four away matches without conceding until Inverness caught the backline cold with nine men on Tuesday.

Legzdins said: “The clean sheets usually go to the keeper but it is a team effort.

“But every goalie wants to keep clean sheets and I am no different.

“When we look back to the Morton game and the one the other night we probably should have got two more so we have been solid over the last eight games.

“We always have goals in the teams and we definitely have a solid platform going into games.”

Enjoying life at Dens Park

Injury early in his Dundee career has meant Legzdins had to be patient at Dens Park.

However, he has had the gloves for the last nine matches for the Dark Blues.

After spending three years with Premier League Burnley without playing a senior game, Legzdins is enjoying his best run of matches since playing for Birmingham in the English Championship in 2016/17.

And is most certainly enjoying life in Dundee.

He said: “I think I said it before, I was even enjoying being at the club when I was injured.

“I enjoy the set-up, the people but it is obviously made a lot sweeter when you are playing.

“So I am feeling good. I like games where I don’t have to make a lot of saves because that means we are solid.

“It is nice to make saves but there is a lot more that goes into a goalkeeping performance.

“But I am feeling good and training hard.

“Rab (Bobby Geddes) has been brilliant and the other goalies are training hard as well.

“It has been like that since the moment I came in.

“That is one of the reasons I signed.”

He added: “It is never seen but I also played a lot of games at Burnley for the U/23s.

“I chose to do that and although it is not classed as regular football on stats, I was playing a lot of games when I was there.

“Behind the scenes I was playing for the 23s while waiting for a chance at Burnley but it never materialised.

“Competitively, this is the first time in a while for me so I feel I am in a good place.

“I like the pressure, playing competitive football and that’s what we all live for.”