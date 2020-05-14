Dundee gives Eilish McColgan mural the go-ahead despite Olympic Games postponement

Eilish McColgan is set to receive an artistic tribute after plans for a street art mural were given the go-ahead by Dundee City Council.

An application was lodged earlier this year on behalf of Scottish Athletics to paint a vibrant mural of the Tayside middle-distance runner on the gable end of 1 Palais Court, off South Tay Street.

The mural was initially meant to be part of the build-up to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, which were due to start in July, and was proposed to be a temporary project with the possibility of it being kept for a further 12 months depending on Eilish’s success at the games.

© Supplied

The finished mural will feature a “passionate” action shot of Eilish, along with her Twitter handle and the mural sponsor’s logo.

Funding has been provided by legal firm Lindsay’s. Planning documents explain that water-based masonry paint will be used as a base coat, with spray paint then being used for the artwork. The image itself depicts the 29-year-old competing in a past event.

The plans attracted two letters of support which said the mural would be a “positive addition of public art” to the city centre and would brighten up the Palais Court block, which was dubbed “dull and modern”.

Approving the plans, the appointed council officer said the artwork would not be detrimental to the character of the Palais Court building or the wider surrounding university conservation area.

© DC Thomson

Planning permission for the mural is valid for four years from this month.

Speaking earlier this year, Eilish said she was “honoured” to be part of Scottish Athletics’ plans for the mural in the run-up to the games.

She had intended to compete in the 5,000m and 10,000m events in Japan.

A similar mural is planned for Perth depicting hurdler and relay runner Eilidh Doyle, who is from the Fair City.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Olympics have now been rescheduled for 2021, which Eilish recently discussed in a video interview with the Tele, from her training base in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Scottish Athletics has been approached for comment.