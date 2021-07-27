Dundee given green light to increase Dens Park capacity for St Mirren clash

Dundee have been granted permission to have a maximum 4,000 fans attend their Premiership opener against St Mirren this weekend.

The Government’s Covid-19 guidelines state clubs must request permission from the local authority to be allowed a crowd of more than 2,000.

A meeting today between the club and Dundee City Council approved plans by the Dens Park club to open up the Bob Shankly Stand for Saturday’s match.

That will allow any season-ticket holder to see their side in the flesh as they return to the top flight this weekend.

A Dundee statement said: “Officials of Dundee Football Club and Dundee City Council met this morning and we are delighted to say we have been granted increased capacity for this Saturday’s cinch Premiership opener with St Mirren at the Kilmac Stadium.

“It has been confirmed that we will have the same level as occupation in the Bob Shankly Stand as we have been allowed in the Bobby Cox.”

Fuming fans

Fans had been angry after it was revealed the council didn’t plan to consider the application until a meeting on Wednesday, leaving just two days to organise an extra 2,000 spectators.

However, talks were speeded up and fans have been queuing since Tuesday morning to book their seats for the Buddies clash.

To begin with, only places in the Bobby Cox Stand were available. After receiving the green light, plans are now to create a mirror image in the Bob Shankly Stand at the other end of the ground for season book holders only.

And Dundee fans are delighted the council were able to meet with the club sooner.

The club’s Supporters Liaison Officer and Dundee Supporters Association committee member, John Burke, said: “We’re all glad common sense prevailed.

“We were fuming because Wednesday would have left hardly any time to get everything organised safely.

“We couldn’t understand why Dundee would be any different when there’s been no problem for clubs in other cities like Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

“Dundee have already proven they can get fans in safely, they have had five or six home matches now.

“There has been a lot of time and effort put in by everyone at the club and the Dundee Supporters Association already to try to get fans in safely.

“It’s only for season ticket holders but we’re glad the club can give people what they’ve paid for.

“As SLO I’ve had loads of enquiries from angry fans but I couldn’t give them an answer because we didn’t know.

“We’re glad it’s all been sorted out.”

Dundee United request

It’s understood Dundee United have also made a request for additional numbers for their first home league match of the season.

The Tangerines are to find out tomorrow if they can up their capacity from 2,000 to 5,000 for the visit of Premiership champions Rangers.