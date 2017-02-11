New figures show that more than £890,000 of National Lottery funding was awarded in Dundee last year alone. A total of 45 Lottery grants were given out in the city.

These included £98,796 to Dundee and Angus ADHD Support Group to employ a project manager to run and develop their programme of activities; £9,980 to Heart Space Dundee to provide open public yoga classes for primary children, toddlers, newborns and new parents and £2,500 to Dundee High School FP Rugby FC to purchase new training equipment.

Any organisation which has received National Lottery funding has the chance to enter the National Lottery Awards 2017 — the annual search for the UK’s favourite Lottery-funded projects.

Winners will receive a £3,000 cash prize and national recognition at a ceremony broadcast on BBC One. The awards cover seven categories: sport, heritage, arts, environment, health, education and voluntary/charity.