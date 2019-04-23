Dundee girl’s £5 note design of Children in Need’s Pudsey the Bear raising Saltire wanted for city musuem

The artistic efforts of a 12-year-old Dundee girl now top the list of most wanted additions to Dundee’s museum collections.

Kayla Robson, who is now 16, won a competition to design a special Bank of Scotland £5 note for the charity Children in Need in 2015.

Her design, which showed mascot Pudsey the Bear raising a Saltire, was printed on just 50 bank notes, the first polymer notes ever produced by the bank. On the reverse is a portrait of Sir Walter Scott and the Bank of Scotland’s head office on The Mound in Edinburgh.

The notes were auctioned off to collectors, raising tens of thousands of pounds for Children in Need.

Their rarity means collectors will still hand over vast sums for the notes when they come up for auction, with one currently on offer on eBay for £27,999 – 5,600 times the note’s face value.

Now one of the notes is being sought by Leisure and Culture Dundee for its museum collections.

In a report that went before Dundee City Council’s policy and resources committee last night, on Leisure and Culture Dundee’s future collections policy, director Stewart Murdoch stated the Pudsey note would be a welcome addition to the city’s collection.