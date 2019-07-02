Dundee girl Summer sets her sights on LA for dream dance academy event

The bright lights of Hollywood are beckoning for one young Dundee dancer.

Dundee schoolgirl Summer Campbell is off to America later this month to take part in a major street dance event.

Summer, 12, from Linlathen, has won a scholarship to take part in a dance academy in Los Angeles.

She was spotted while taking part in a recent dance event in London and offered the chance to go to California to fulfil a dream.

Her proud mum, Christina, said: “We are over the moon at this.

“Summer was taking part in a dance event in London recently and as a result of that she was given the amazing news that she had been selected for the scholarship to allow her to take part in the dance school in America for 10 days this summer.”

Christina said that the scholarship only gave her some of the costs of the event so the family were now holding various fundraising events in a bid to raise the £4,000 that Summer would need to pay for her trip.

“This has all happened very quickly so we’re pulling out all the stops to try to raise money for Summer’s trip,” she said.

“This is her dream and she can’t wait to dance in LA.

“Summer herself has been working hard to raise money for the trip and has taken part in several bag packing sessions in local supermarkets which have helped a lot and we held a race night at the weekend.

“We didn’t have very long to raise the money and we are so grateful to everyone who is helping make this dream come true for her.”

She said that her daughter had been dancing since she was four but only began taking part in street dancing competitions three years ago.

Christina said: “Summer lives for dancing. She just loves it. This is an incredible opportunity.

”Summer wants to make dancing her career and this is a fantastic opportunity for her to learn in America.”

Christina said Summer was also hopeful that other opportunities might also come out of the trip.

She said: “Who knows what might come of this.” Summer dances with Momentum Dance School which is run by Connor Cochrane at St John’s Academy.

Christina said: “He is an amazing teacher who supports her in every way he can.”

Summer is also a member of The Scottish National Theatre and has also performed in several local pantomimes.

She will celebrate her 13th birthday on July 20, while in America.