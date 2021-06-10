Dundee girl receives thank you card from the Queen

A Dundee girl has received a thank you card from the Queen, after sending her sympathies when Prince Philip died.

Catherine Letford, 9, was upset after hearing about the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, on April 9.

She decided to send a card to Queen Elizabeth, offering her best wishes.

In the card, Catherine wrote: “I was so sad to hear about Prince Philip. He was an amazing man and did so much for our country and the Commonwealth.

“Yesterday I watched the funeral and when I saw you on TV I wanted to give you the biggest hug ever!

“If you ever feel lonely, you can always talk to me, I will always be here for you.”

Card

To Catherine – and Mum Dawn-Marie’s – surprise, she received a thank you card in the post from the Queen.

In it, the Queen wrote: “I send you my sincere thanks for your kind words of sympathy on the death of my husband.”

Dawn-Marie said: “She was quite surprised to get the thank you card.

“Obviously the Queen probably had thousands and thousands of sympathy cards, so to receive one back was nice – it was very touching.”

While Catherine had an interest in the Royal Family anyway – specifically the young Prince George, who she thinks “is cute” – she regularly sends letters out to residents in care homes all across the UK.

Her Mum said: “She’s got a big heart, so if there’s anything that’s happened, she would send a card or a letter.

“Catherine sent the letter as a sympathy thing, just to let her and the family know that she was thinking of them. It was just a nice gesture that she wanted to do.”

For now, the card sits proudly on the dining room table, but Dawn-Marie said they will “put it away for safe keeping in Catherine’s memory box”.