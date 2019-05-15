Dundee girl Faith, 10, facing life-altering surgery to help curved spine

A young Dundee girl with a debilitating back condition is preparing to undergo potentially life-changing surgery this summer.

But her mother is worried her recovery could be hampered unless the family finally get a move away from their cramped first-floor flat.

Faith Ingram has idiopathic scoliosis, the most common form of scoliosis affecting children and adolescents, which causes her spine to curve sideways.

Although there is no known cause for the condition, research suggests it runs in families, and is much more common in girls than in boys.

Faith regularly has to go to hospital in Edinburgh for check-ups and X-rays to see if the condition has worsened.

The 10-year-old is scheduled for surgery in August, with the recovery time likely to be up to a year. Faith is expected to be off Claypotts Castle Primary School for several months as she gradually regains her mobility.

Mum Sam Cameron said that although her daughter was getting corrective surgery now, she still might have to go under the knife again in the future as she continues to grow.

Sam said: “We found out when she was six years old.

“I first noticed it when I was brushing her hair – she had a big lump on her back. It’s very noticeable. There is a curve at the top and one at the bottom.

“It’s got more painful since she’s got older, she had to wear a back brace for 20 hours a day.”

Faith has now stopped wearing her back brace as she felt it was restricting her movements, Sam said. She added: “It’s just getting worse. She gets a sore back now and then when she’s been walking too long.”

Sam said Faith’s spine is shaped “like an S” with a 59 degree curve at the top and a 34 degree curve at the bottom.

Her discomfort is not helped by her having to climb 20 stairs every day to the two-bedroom flat in Douglas she shares with Sam, sister Devyn Urquhart, four, and brother Kai Ingram, 12.

Faith shares a room with Devyn, Kai has his own room and Sam has spent the last two and a half years sleeping on the couch in their living room.

Sam said: “I gave up my room to give to my son. It’s just really cramped.

“The girls share a room, my son’s got a room and I sleep in the living room on the couch.

“All my clothes are in the living room in the basket because I don’t have space elsewhere.

“I’ve got bunk beds in the girls’ room. After surgery Faith won’t be able to go into the bunk bed.”

Sam said Faith would need more space to recover, and has spent the past four years waiting for a larger, ground-floor home to become available.

Sam said: “I think once she has her surgery she will be in hospital for 10 days. I think they will try and get her to do stairs before she leaves.

“It’s going to restrict her. It’s very stressful. I feel like she needs her own space. My anxiety is through the roof. I don’t really know what is going to happen.

“I’m just stressed, I just feel like there is no help for situations like this.

“I’ve gone to the MP twice.”

Shona Robison, MSP for Dundee City East, said: “I met with Ms Cameron at the beginning of March, where we discussed her concerns in detail.

“I have made representations on Ms Cameron’s behalf to the housing department at Dundee City Council and will continue to assist as much as I can with this difficult case.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “If the tenant would like to contact us directly we would be happy to discuss their concerns with them.”