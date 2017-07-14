A girl is to stand trial accused of taking a blade into school and attacking another child before holding the weapon to her face.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is alleged to have taken a bladed multi-tool to St John’s High School in Dundee’s Harefield Road on March 10 this year.

There, she is said to have assaulted another girl, who also cannot be named, and struck her on the face with her hand before seizing and pulling her by the hair.

Prosecutors say the girl then pinned her alleged victim against the wall and placed the blade against her face.

The accused, of Dundee, denied the charges on summary complaint.

Sheriff Tom Hughes continued the case to a trial date in August.