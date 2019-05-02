Dundee girl Ariana, 5, suffers allergic reaction after ‘supermarket changes donut ingredients without notice’

“My lips get naughty,” says four-year-old Charlotte, explaining what happens when she has an allergic reaction and her mouth swells up.

Mum Victoria Richmond, 36, said her daughter’s face also turns red, breaks out in hives and gets so swollen that it often affects her breathing – resulting in emergency medication needing to be administered.

The tot, of Meadowview Place, Inchture, is allergic to most foods and can only safely eat 13 foods without a reaction.

Victoria spoke with the Tele during allergy awareness week, explaining how her daughter’s condition is sometimes regarded as a “fad” by people who do not believe it is real.

Little Charlotte also has a rare condition called mast cell activation syndrome, for which she takes seven different medications, several times a day.

The illness means her body reacts to what would be considered every day activities, like eating, touching and inhaling most foods, and even exercise.

Victoria, a nurse, now campaigns, alongside two mum friends Frankie Crichton, 30, and Angela Townsley, 34, whose children both have cow’s milk allergies, for a better understanding of serious allergies.

The trio said they have all witnessed ignorance and negligence in restaurants, supermarkets, and from members of the public.

The mums blame a rise in food intolerances and the current vegan trend for dampening the seriousness of allergies, which they say has further confused the public.

Victoria said: “People don’t realise the seriousness of it. They think it’s just a preference, but if I showed them a picture of what happens, then they would get it.

“It’s not a fad or a lifestyle choice. I’m not trying to be difficult. I’m just trying to keep my child safe and alive.”

Frankie, of Americanmuir Road, Downfield, said her daughter Ariana, four, has been served meals containing dairy, despite informing restaurants of her allergy.

Ariana has also suffered reactions after eating food “deemed safe” from supermarkets, which have had milk added without clear labelling.

Frankie said: “I worked out she was reacting to bakery donuts.

“I had checked the ingredients list for them before and they were dairy free but the ingredients changed without notice. The supermarket had an allergy book but it wasn’t up to date with the recipe change.

“It’s almost treated like, if it’s not an egg or peanut allergy, or severe enough that they could die, then it’s not a concern.”

Ariana has a non-IgE cow’s milk allergy, which means she does not react with traditional allergy symptoms, such as rashes, hives or swelling.

Instead her symptoms are gastric, causing her severe pain in her abdomen and digestive system and constipation.

Frankie was so concerned about the lack of understanding about the allergy, that she trained as a child minder and opened Silver Tots with Angela, and daughter Madeline, 10, are also allergic to cow’s milk. The mums specialise in caring for kids with allergies.

Angela, of Turnberry Avenue, Ardler, said: “It’s hard to trust other people because you only realise when you have a child with an allergy, that you have to check everything.”

‘Slow diagnosis’

Victoria claims it took six months before medical professionals considered Charlotte might have an allergy – despite symptoms of poor skin, eczema, colic, no sleep and extremely slow weight gain.

She said: “As a baby Charlotte screamed for hours on end. I was made to think she was just an unhappy baby.

“She was 6lb 7oz when she was born and by the time she was six months old, she was only 12lb. She was tiny.

“Then one day her lips swelled up and she went red and got hives after we kissed her after having a cup of tea. That was the start of her allergy journey.”

Frankie said she thinks doctors are “too quick” to blame colic, defined as unexplained crying in a baby, without ruling out allergy first.

She said it took 16 weeks of non-stop crying after Ariana was born before her allergy was diagnosed and confirmed through a blood test.

Frankie, who was then eating dairy while breastfeeding, said: “Ariana was screaming non-stop for 12 hours a day. She was clearly in a lot of pain. The GPs kept saying ‘it’s colic, it’s colic’ but she was so unsettled that my health visitor was convinced it was something more than that. As soon as I cut out dairy, the screaming stopped.”