Dundee girl, 3, almost drowned in Olympia swimming lesson, says mum

Leisure and Culture Dundee has defended its swimming instructors after a distraught mum claimed her daughter almost drowned during a lesson.

Claire Boath took her three-year-old daughter, Hannah-May, to a swimming lesson at Olympia on Wednesday August 14.

But she claims the day trip turned sour when Hannah-May panicked as the instructor dealt with another child.

She said: “The instructor had all the kids lined up along the wall.

“My mother-in-law Wendy and I were watching from the viewing gallery and she noticed Hannah-May was starting to panic.

“We then saw her head go under the water and that’s when we got a fright.

“My daughter was screaming the place down.”

Claire, from Mid Craigie, admits she is disappointed by the way her concerns have been handled by staff at the pool.

She said: “After the incident I spoke to the instructor about what had happened. I was told they just have to get used to the water.

“I am shocked that this was allowed to happen.

“To leave a child unattended is one thing but especially when it was just her second lesson.”

But Leisure and Culture Dundee has denied any wrongdoing during the situation and insisted Hannah-May was in no danger.

A spokesman said: “There was nothing out of the ordinary during this lesson and teaching staff were vigilant and fully aware of every participant.

“Our swim teachers and lifeguards are trained to a high standard, each holding a National Pool Lifeguarding Qualification. This ensures Leisure and Culture Dundee swimming lessons are very safe.”

However, Claire says the experience has had a profound impact on her young daughter, who is now afraid to go back into any kind of water.

She said: “She is even too scared to take a bath because of what happened.

“Every time I mention the water she will say, ‘Mummy, no’.

“She used to like going swimming with her dad but she is reluctant to go back.

“We want to teach kids how to have confidence.

“I am thinking about when we go on holiday, it would be a shame if she can’t go in the pool now because of this.”