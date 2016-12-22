Last chance to get Dundee Gin before Christmas

There’s one last chance for gin lovers to get their hands on a popular tipple before Christmas, thanks to a Dundee farm shop.

Grewar’s Farm Shop, based at Dronley Farm, Muirhead, is running a Facebook competition with a bottle of Dundee Gin as the prize.

Made with a wealth of ingredients including Mackays orange marmalade, the new gin has attracted the attention of drinkers from as far away as the US and South Korea.

The prize bottle is one in a batch of 200 set to arrive at the shop, of which 100 have already been pre-booked.

Shop manager Mike Dye said: “This is the last batch we will get before Christmas and it will be three weeks before we get any more.

“We’ll be drawing the winner first thing on Christmas Eve morning so they can be drinking it on Christmas Day.

“It could well be the last chance people get to get a bottle before Christmas.”