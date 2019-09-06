Dundee gin thief who launched foul-mouthed tirade at police compared to Father Jack from Channel 4 show

A gin thief who launched a foul-mouthed tirade towards police was compared to a booze-loving priest from TV comedy series Father Ted.

Mark Warren’s own solicitor said the 44-year-old lout had behaved in a manner akin to Father Jack from the Channel 4 show after breaking into a flat on Arbroath Road in April and quickly downing a bottle of spirits.

He was remanded at Dundee Sheriff Court after admitting the theft as well as acting abusively towards police, including trying to kiss a female officer. It was revealed the woman who owned the flat had gone out to visit friends after 6pm on the night in question.

About 45 minutes later, Warren was seen walking in and out of traffic on Arbroath Road.

He was spoken to by officers and was seen with two large bottles of alcohol, explaining to police that he was simply enjoying the bank holiday weather.

But although he was allowed on his way, the same officers caught up with Warren a short time later after an intruder alarm was activated nearby.

Depute fiscal Saima Rashid said: “While in police custody, the accused became highly abusive, calling officers ******* beasts.

“He also tried to kiss a female officer. He continued to be aggressive and abusive and lashed out.”

It was revealed that Warren had thrown a rock through the window of the woman’s property before nicking the gin.

Warren, of Adamson Court, admitted breaking into the property and stealing two bottles of alcohol while on bail.

He also pled guilty to shouting, swearing, making violent threats, offensive remarks and trying to kiss a female officer.

Defence solicitor Theo Finlay said: “The fact he drank a bottle of gin within the space of a few minutes just shows you the Father Jack-like transformation that occurred.”

He said Warren has a long-standing difficulty with substance abuse but had never been given a chance to address his issues through a court order. Sheriff Lorna Drummond deferred sentence until next month for reports.