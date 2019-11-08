Dundee Gin Fest set to be sell-out as city prepares for popular event

Dundee’s Gin Fest is set to be a total sell-out.

Enthusiasts are advised to be quick if they want to snap up the remaining few tickets for the double session at the Bonar Hall tomorrow.

This is the third time the festival has visited the city and on offer will be a selection of Scottish gins such as Pickering’s, which has a Christmas range including brussels sprout gin.

The Wee Farm Distillery will be showing off its cola cube gin while Black Thistle offers sparkly gin.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

There are many more gins on offer at the one-day event which runs tomorrow from 12.30-3.30pm, then again from 5-8pm.

Visitors will be able to buy Christmas gifts and tickets cost £16, which includes a welcome drink, a gin fest copa glass and a gin fest guide.

Carrie Shannon, director of DD1 Events, said: “We’re delighted to return to Dundee for the third time to celebrate.

“The response here in the past has been nothing but positive and we can’t wait to do it all again this year, especially with the Dundee Eats guide being launched.

“Session two has nearly sold out, which is amazing.”

Tickets can be purchased at the Dundee Gin Fest website.