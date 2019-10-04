Dundee Gin boss facing claims he fraudulently obtained alcohol licences from council

A gin boss is facing claims that he fraudulently obtained alcohol licences from the council.

Peter Menzies, managing director of Dundee Gin, is charged with making seven bogus claims for licences to sell alcohol at events between June and July 2018.

Prosecutors allege that Menzies formed a fraudulent scheme at The Vines function suite in order to obtain an occasional licence.

The charge states that through the hands of his servant, Michael Barbour, he applied to Dundee City Council and Angus Council for occasional licences in the name of Robert Bruce, a former employee.

This was allegedly for events related to his business. It is alleged that Menzies, who was formerly chair of the West End Community Council, induced Dundee City Council to provide him with seven occasional licences obtained by fraud.

The 52-year-old, of Magdalen Yard Road, did not appear in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court to answer the charge.

His case was continued without plea until next month.