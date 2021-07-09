Dundee Gellatly car park solar farm shows off city’s green ambitions

Dundee council chiefs have installed more than 300 solar panels on the roof of Gellatly Car Park in the city centre.

The move is part of Dundee City Council’s drive to slash its carbon footprint and drive forward a more pro-environment agenda.

The move comes two years after the local authority became one of the first in Scotland to declare a climate emergency.

More solar panels have been installed on the roofs of car parks and multis across other parts the city.

These include the Olympia, Greenmarket car parks and multis in Hilltown and elsewhere.

Solar panels create energy for electric car charging, hallway lights and more. They are becoming more common in homes, business and stand alone solar farms, such as the one planned for Berryhill, outside Dundee.

The Gellatly Car Park in the city centre solar panels are the latest to come on stream.

How much electricity do the Gellatly car park solar panels generate?

The more than 300 individual panels are estimated to generate up to 110kw per hour when the sun is shining.

The panels will be connected to the ChargePlace Scotland network.

Dundee City Council staff worked with traffic firm Swarco to install the city centre array. They will also work together to manage the solar panels.

Justin Meyer, Swarco managing director, said he was proud to work on the project. His company is helping to provide greener facilities in Dundee since the council made its climate emergency declaration.

“This project provides another accessible destination charging hub for visitors, shoppers, commuters and residents in the area.

“But this project isn’t just about charging. It’s about sustainability and how electric vehicle charging and renewable energy generation can work together to minimise the impact on the electricity network.

“We hope this project serves as a beacon to others and shows what is possible when two organisations with a shared ambition work together.”