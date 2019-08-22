Dundee garage owners claim they are being ‘unfairly’ targetting by DVLA clamping cars

Garage owners have branded the DVLA “vultures” and say they have shelled out thousands of pounds to have their customers’ cars unclamped.

Mechanics in and around Marybank Lane Industrial Estate say they have been unfairly targeted by DVLA enforcement officers.

Staff at garages on Kirk Street and Perrie Street said cars temporarily parked on the street while mechanics worked on other vehicles have been clamped.

Susie Sinclair, director of Kirk Street Car Repair Centre, said the DVLA had been carrying out “purges” in the area over the last three or four years.

The final straw for the business came when officers recently removed three cars parked on the street.

The garage has now made a formal complaint against the DVLA about the way the situation was handled.

Susie said: “The way they have been carrying out their dealings in the area has been extremely harsh. We estimate we’ve had to pay thousands of pounds to have cars unclamped for our customers.

“Some vehicles have come in with no tax as they are about to have their MOT.”

Susie said that sometimes cars have to be moved out on to the street to allow mechanics the space to work safely in the workshop.

But she added that all vehicles were taken back inside before the garage closed for the night.

“We’ve filed a complaint against DVLA for the way the most recent matter was dealt with,” she said. “One DVLA staff member had a cigarette in his mouth while clamping a car – there could have been flammable fluids leaking from it.

“I don’t understand why they can’t come in and ask the garages to remove the cars from the public road in a busy commercial zone.”

Steven Craig, owner of D and B Craig Motors on Perrie Street, said he has had three vehicles clamped this year. He added: “It’s definitely got worse over the last year. The DVLA operatives have been behaving like vultures.”

A spokeswoman for NSL, which provides enforcement services for DVLA, said: “It is a legal requirement for customers to license their vehicles if they are being used or kept on the public road, and it was correct to take action against the untaxed vehicles in question.

“NSL has clear guidelines for enforcement staff and will be addressing the matter of smoking through its disciplinary procedures.”