A Dundee garage owner has appealed for information after a company van was “badly damaged” in what is believed to have been a hit-and-run incident.

Iain Martin, 33, owner of Motor Vehicle Technicians in Fairfield Street, said he was facing hundreds of pounds worth of repairs.

He said the White Vauxhall Vivaro might be written off as a result of a collision near Lochee High Street.

He believes his vehicle was “dragged” along for a number of yards.

A member of Iain’s staff had parked the vehicle in neighbouring Bright Street when the incident took place yesterday morning.

He said: “My colleague had gone in to drop in some cheques to the bank and when he came back he noticed that the wing mirror on the passenger’s side was facing in the opposite direction.

“As he has got out to push it the right way, he noticed the extent of the damaged to the van. The glass itself will cost around £500 to replace.

“We think it has possibly been a heavy goods vehicle that was involved, as our van was shifted forward and collided with a tow bar on a car parked directly in front of ours. The height of the window on the van that has been damaged would also suggest it might have been an HGV.”

Iain, who has run the business for the last six years, said he has contacted police, adding: “We’re hoping CCTV might be able to establish what has happened.

“The Vauxhall itself is only four years old.

“When I got the call to say what had happened, I was gutted.

“It is the only van we have got and it is handy for call-outs.

“We will need to go through the insurance, which can be a nightmare in itself.

“No one saw the incident at the time and so far no one has come forward.”

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Police Scotland received a report of a road traffic collision involving a van and a car that happened in Bright Street, Dundee, on Wednesday morning.

“The window and side panel of the van has been damaged.

“Anyone with information that could assist officers with their inquiries into the incident should contact Police Scotland on 101.”